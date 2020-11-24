Zoom with Santa: Fundraiser for Regional Rehab
Room furniture of tupelo is raising money for the regional rehabilitation center in tupelo with a different twist because of the coronavirus.
This year you can have a personal visit with santa online by way of zoom.
It costs just 25-dollars to chat with saint nick with santa via zoom or facetime.
The money raised will go to help regional rehabilitation center.
In years past, room to room sponsored in-person photos with santa as a fundraiser.
"last year they raised about 19- thousand dollars visiting santa.
This year we're going to do it totally different.
A zoom call with santa , a private call.
You can even get grandmother ,cousins, aunts, everybody on the call.
We're doing this as a fundraiser for regional rehab."
Wtva's wayne hereford will have more on this story coming up tomorrow on wtva 9 news...