Zoom with Santa: Fundraiser for Regional Rehab

Room furniture of tupelo is raising money for the regional rehabilitation center in tupelo with a different twist because of the coronavirus.

This year you can have a personal visit with santa online by way of zoom.

It costs just 25-dollars to chat with saint nick with santa via zoom or facetime.

The money raised will go to help regional rehabilitation center.

In years past, room to room sponsored in-person photos with santa as a fundraiser.

"last year they raised about 19- thousand dollars visiting santa.

This year we're going to do it totally different.

A zoom call with santa , a private call.

You can even get grandmother ,cousins, aunts, everybody on the call.

We're doing this as a fundraiser for regional rehab."

