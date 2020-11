Mohamed Salah is available for selection once again after testing negative for COVID-19 and Juergen Klopp will hope he hits the high notes when he returns to the team against Atalanta on Wednesday.

Who has had an impact like Kevin Keegan and Kenny Dalglish? Who proved he is still world class? Garth Crooks names his team of the week.

Liverpool v Atalanta: Champions League match preview A closer look at the stats as Liverpool prepare to face Atalanta in theChampions League.

Champions League match prevew: Man City v Atalanta An in-depth match preview of the upcoming Champions League clash betweenManchester City and Olympiacos.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp reminds forward Mohamed Salah about his conduct after he tested positive for coronavirus while on international duty with Egypt.

Jurgen Klopp reminds Mohamed Salah about conduct after positive coronavirus test Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s stance on attending public gatherings duringthe Covid-19 pandemic is at odds with Mohamed Salah’s and he has spoken to theforward about his positive coronavirus test while back home in Egypt. Salah isflying back to England via a specially-commissioned private jet on Friday aweek after being diagnosed with coronavirus while on international duty butwill not be available for Sunday’s visit of Premier League leaders Leicester.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, who tested positive for coronavirus during the international break, is back in training and could face Atalanta.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says they might struggle to end the season with 11 players and warns "we are all done" unless broadcasters talk to each other about..

Klopp focuses on relentless schedule despite pride in record-breaking side Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp worries for the fitness of his players with a packed fixture schedule.