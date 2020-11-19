Colin Cowherd on why Bruce Arians deserves blame for Tampa Bay's struggles | THE HERD

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night, and even though quarterback Tom Brady is now on pace for 15 interceptions, a career-high, Colin Cowherd makes the case that a coaching mismatch is to blame for the Bucs struggles.

Hear why Colin thinks fans should look to Bruce Arians for the Buccaneers' loss.