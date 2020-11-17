LIVE FAST LIVE FREE Movie

LIVE FAST LIVE FREE Movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Front man Aaron has it all, the mates, the band, a girl - and a tumor.

Meeting someone new, he must decide to rock until he drops or grow up to survive Release Date: December 8, 2020 (Digital and VOD) Written/Directed By: Joe Watkins Produced By: Ian Beaumont Starring: Alex Gillison (Upstart Crow, The Hollow Crown), Joe Watkins (Noir, Macbeth), Alexandra Metaxa (Modern Love, 50 Kisses), David Spinx (Eastenders, The Bill) and Ewen MacIntosh (The Office, The Lobster).

Alex Gillison (X), Ewen MacIntosh (“The Office,” Shed of the Dead), Lucy Arden (Tracey Ullman’s Show), Joe Watkins (X) and Charlie Rawes Distributor: Trinity Creative Partnership Production Company: Crixus Genre: Drama