The Knight and the Princess Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Inspired by a true 7th century knight, the story follows the adventures of Mohammed Bin Alkassim with a fictional twist.

At the young age of 15, he could not accept the concept of impossible and took it upon himself to save women and children who were abducted by pirates in the Indian sea.

This seemingly simple quest would be the first of many experiences that shaped the great leader he would later become.

Ready to take on the tyrant king Daher as a more experienced 17-year-old, Mohammed Bin Alkassim once again leaves his hometown Basra, Iraq, with his lifelong friend Zaid, and his mentor, Abu Alaswad, on a mission to free Sind.

Genre: Animation, Adventure Director: Bashir El Deek Writer: Bashir El Deek Stars: Mohamed El Dafrawy, Lekaa El Khamisy, Maged El-Kidwani