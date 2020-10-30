Netflix Removed 'Chappelle's Show' At Dave's Request

"Chappelle's Show" is no longer on Netflix and Dave Chappelle is happy about it.

The comedian opened up in a video posted to Instagram about the streaming service's move.

He says the decision came at his request, according to reports at CNN.

Chappelle says the contract he signed allows for his show to stream without additional payment to him.

As the creator, star, and executive producer, he takes issue with that.

Chappelle has been part of the Netflix fold since 2016 and he is thankful they have respected his wishes.