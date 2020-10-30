Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Netflix Removed 'Chappelle's Show' At Dave's Request

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:39s - Published
Netflix Removed 'Chappelle's Show' At Dave's Request

Netflix Removed 'Chappelle's Show' At Dave's Request

"Chappelle's Show" is no longer on Netflix and Dave Chappelle is happy about it.

The comedian opened up in a video posted to Instagram about the streaming service's move.

He says the decision came at his request, according to reports at CNN.

Chappelle says the contract he signed allows for his show to stream without additional payment to him.

As the creator, star, and executive producer, he takes issue with that.

Chappelle has been part of the Netflix fold since 2016 and he is thankful they have respected his wishes.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Netflix removes ‘Chappelle’s Show’ at Dave Chappelle’s request

Netflix started streaming “Chappelle’s Show” at the beginning of November — but barely more...
TechCrunch - Published Also reported by •UpworthyTMZ.comNYTimes.comJust JaredengadgeteBaums WorldDaily Caller



Related videos from verified sources

Netflix Takes Down 'Chappelle's Show' From Streaming Platform | THR News [Video]

Netflix Takes Down 'Chappelle's Show' From Streaming Platform | THR News

Dave Chappelle has leveraged his relationship with Netflix to get 'Chappelle's Show' removed from the streamer.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 01:44Published
‘Chappelle's Show’ Coming to Netflix and HBO Max in November [Video]

‘Chappelle's Show’ Coming to Netflix and HBO Max in November

Chappelle's show will be available to stream on both Netflix and HBO Max starting Nov. 1.

Credit: Entertainment Weekly     Duration: 01:01Published