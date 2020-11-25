Hindus in India take holy dip in River Ganges

Despite of freezing temperature, devotees took holy dip in river Ganga. Dense fog had covered the area leading to minimum visibility but nothing could stop these devotees from offering their prayers. One of the devotees said, "I come here daily to take dip in river Ganga and no matter how cold the weather is, we come regularly."
Devotees took holy dip in river Ganga at Varanasi on the auspicious occasion of 'Dev Uthani Ekadashi'. They performed 'puja' along the shore of holy river Ganga on November 25. Devotees in UP's Prayagraj also took holy dip at Triveni Sangam today. Tulsi Vivah is conducted on the occasion of 'Dev Uthani Ekadashi'.
'Atulya Ganga' yatra on December 20 reached Assi Ghat in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi. Veterans from the armed forces have come together with government, non-government and individual organisations and held a 'padyatra' for revival and rejuvenation of the Ganga River. The 5,100-kilometre yatra is set to cover over 40 cities and villages, mountains and glaciers.
Dense fog enveloped Kanpur city of Uttar Pradesh on December 20. It led to low visibility at the railway station area. Fog delayed train services at the Varanasi railway station leaving passengers stranded for hours. Similar situation of fog was observed in UP's Prayagraj today.
The 'Kartik Purnima' is being observed on November 30 in India. On the occasion, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel took a holy dip at Mahadev Ghat in Raipur and also performed 'aarti' there...