Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hindus in India take holy dip in River Ganges

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:07s - Published
Hindus in India take holy dip in River Ganges

Hindus in India take holy dip in River Ganges

Devout Hindus in India's northern Varanasi city offered prayers and took holy dips on Wednesday as they marked the auspicious day of "Tulsi Vivah".


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ganges Ganges Major river in southern Asia

Devotees take dip in river Ganga amid cold weather conditions [Video]

Devotees take dip in river Ganga amid cold weather conditions

Despite of freezing temperature, devotees took holy dip in river Ganga. Dense fog had covered the area leading to minimum visibility but nothing could stop these devotees from offering their prayers. One of the devotees said, "I come here daily to take dip in river Ganga and no matter how cold the weather is, we come regularly."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:08Published
Devotees take holy dip on auspicious occasion of 'Dev Uthani Ekadashi' [Video]

Devotees take holy dip on auspicious occasion of 'Dev Uthani Ekadashi'

Devotees took holy dip in river Ganga at Varanasi on the auspicious occasion of 'Dev Uthani Ekadashi'. They performed 'puja' along the shore of holy river Ganga on November 25. Devotees in UP's Prayagraj also took holy dip at Triveni Sangam today. Tulsi Vivah is conducted on the occasion of 'Dev Uthani Ekadashi'.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:09Published

Varanasi Varanasi Metropolis in Uttar Pradesh, India

'Atulya Ganga' yatra reaches Varanasi's Assi Ghat [Video]

'Atulya Ganga' yatra reaches Varanasi's Assi Ghat

'Atulya Ganga' yatra on December 20 reached Assi Ghat in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi. Veterans from the armed forces have come together with government, non-government and individual organisations and held a 'padyatra' for revival and rejuvenation of the Ganga River. The 5,100-kilometre yatra is set to cover over 40 cities and villages, mountains and glaciers.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:12Published
Dense fog engulfs in cities of Uttar Pradesh [Video]

Dense fog engulfs in cities of Uttar Pradesh

Dense fog enveloped Kanpur city of Uttar Pradesh on December 20. It led to low visibility at the railway station area. Fog delayed train services at the Varanasi railway station leaving passengers stranded for hours. Similar situation of fog was observed in UP's Prayagraj today.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:31Published

PM Modi's Varanasi office up for sale on OLX; know what happened then

 The venue is on rent and is not for sale, BJP leader Ashok Pandey said.
DNA

Tulsi Vivah Tulsi Vivah ceremonial marriage of the Tulsi plant (holy basil) to the Hindu god Vishnu or Krishna


Related videos from verified sources

Devotees flock to Triveni Sangam on occasion of 'Kartik Purnima' [Video]

Devotees flock to Triveni Sangam on occasion of 'Kartik Purnima'

The 'Kartik Purnima' is being observed on November 30. On this occasion, devotees gathered at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj. They offered prayers and also took holy dip in river Ganga. The 'Kartik..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:15Published
CM Baghel takes holy dip on occasion of 'Kartik Purnima' at Raipur ghat [Video]

CM Baghel takes holy dip on occasion of 'Kartik Purnima' at Raipur ghat

The 'Kartik Purnima' is being observed on November 30 in India. On the occasion, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel took a holy dip at Mahadev Ghat in Raipur and also performed 'aarti' there...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:15Published
Shelter in India looks after thousands of abandoned cows in northern India [Video]

Shelter in India looks after thousands of abandoned cows in northern India

A shelter in northern India's Haryana is home to thousands of cows left abandoned.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 02:28Published