Hindus in India take holy dip in River Ganges

Devotees take dip in river Ganga amid cold weather conditions



Despite of freezing temperature, devotees took holy dip in river Ganga. Dense fog had covered the area leading to minimum visibility but nothing could stop these devotees from offering their prayers. One of the devotees said, "I come here daily to take dip in river Ganga and no matter how cold the weather is, we come regularly."

Credit: ANI Duration: 02:08 Published now