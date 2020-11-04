Smriti Irani backs states'decision to bring law on 'Love Jihad'

Addressing a press conference, ahead of local body election in Hyderabad, BJP leader and Union Textile Minister SmritiIrani targeted AIMIM and accused party of enrollingillegal immigrants in Telangana's voter list. She also slammed CM KCR's TRS. "Our soldiers are fighting relentlessly to keep our borders safe. And here in this historical city of Hyderabad, the AIMIM and TRS are working in tandem to give illegal immigrants a place in Telangana's voter's list. They will have to answer to the people for this," said Irani.
A big political war has erupted over the arrest of Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami. Home Minister Amit Shah lashed out at the Maharashtra government and said that they have shamed democracy yet again. ‘Congress and and its allies have shamed democracy once again. Blatant misuse of state power against Republic TV & Arnab Goswami is an attack on individual freedom and the 4th pillar of democracy. It reminds us of the Emergency. This attack on free press must be and will be opposed,’ Amit Shah tweeted. Union Minister Smriti Irani also lashed out at the Uddhav government and said this is an attack on free press. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra police must have got some evidence based on which it acted against the senior journalist. Arnab Goswami was arrested this morning for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. Goswami alleged that he was assaulted by the policemen before being taken away. Watch the full video for all the details.
Reacting on Love Jihad, Uttar Pradesh Law Commission Chairperson Aditya Nath Mittal on November 24 said that any religious conversion, done through misrepresentation or any temptation, would be termed as illegal. "Our report on 'Love Jihad' has a provision to stop illegal conversion. Any religious conversion, done through misrepresentation or any temptation, would be termed as illegal and there will be a punishment of 3 years," said Aditya Nath Mittal.
Ahead of the voting for the post of Speaker post, RJD MLAs created ruckus in Bihar Vidhan Sabha on November 25. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav showed rulebook to pro-tem Speaker Jitan Ram Manjhi. During the ruckus, pro-tem Speaker Manjhi said, "Those who are from other House aren't voting for Speaker election, but no problem in their presence." Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Education Minister Ashok Choudhary were present in the Assembly. The NDA has unanimously declared BJP MLA Vijay Kumar Sinha's name as the candidate while Mahagathbandhan has declared RJD MLA Awadh Bihari Choudhary as its candidate for the Speaker post. Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Vijay Sinha elected as the Speaker of Bihar Assembly. The winter session of the 243-member Bihar Assembly is underway until November 27.
The government of India has blocked 43 new Chinese mobile apps in the country, including shopping website AliExpress; The Tamil Nadu government has declared a public holiday in the state on Wednesday..