Smriti Irani vs Asaduddin Owaisi on 'love jihad' law, day after UP ordinance

Union minister Smriti Irani took on All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi over the issue of 'love jihad', a conspiracy to convert Hindu women as alleged by some Hindutva groups.
A day earlier, the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh promulgated an ordinance to nullify marriages solemnised with the primary purpose of converting the bride.
It also has provisions to punish 'unlawful' religious conversion.
Addressing a press conference, ahead of local body election in Hyderabad, BJP leader and Union Textile Minister SmritiIrani targeted AIMIM and accused party of enrollingillegal immigrants in Telangana's voter list. She also slammed CM KCR's TRS. "Our soldiers are fighting relentlessly to keep our borders safe. And here in this historical city of Hyderabad, the AIMIM and TRS are working in tandem to give illegal immigrants a place in Telangana's voter's list. They will have to answer to the people for this," said Irani.
Addressing a press conference in Hyderabad, BJP leader and Union Textile Minister SmritiIrani on November 25 backed states' decision to bring law on 'Love Jihad'. "If a state govt takes steps to ensure women aren't criminally and fraudulently coerced into relationships, should it not be supported by Indians? This is the perspective from which it should be looked at is my appeal," said Irani.
AIMIM Leader Asaduddin Owaisi has lashed out at the BJP over am party leader’s remark on conducting ‘surgical strikes’ in Old Hyderabad to weed out Rohingyas and nationals from Afghanistan and Pakistan. Owaisi challenged the BJP and said that they have 24 hours to name Pakistanis residing in the area. ‘The BJP leader said they will conduct surgical strikes and flush out Pakistanis and Rohingyas. I want to ask BJP on whom you would conduct surgical strikes? These people living in the old city are Indian citizens. I give you 24 hours to tell how many Pakistanis live here?’ Owaisi said. The AIMIM leader also mocked PM Modi and questioned why no ‘surgical strike’ was conducted on the Chinese forces who have taken over Indian territory in Ladakh. Owaisi said that PM Modi does not even name China even though the People’s Liberation Army has transgressed into Indian territory. The war of words comes ahead of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal polls. Earlier, BJP leader Tejasvi Surya had said that Owaisi speaks the language of rabid Islam and likened him to Jinnah. Watch the full video for all the details.
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on November 24 hit back at Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Bandi Sanjay on his remark, saying, "We will do a surgical strike in Old City once we win the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). Owaisi said, "BJP leader said that if they win elections (GHMC) then they'll do surgical strike in the Old City to remove Pakistanis, Rohingyas from there. All those living here are citizens of India. I give you 24 hours to tell how many Pakistanis live here?" Earlier, Telangana BJP Pres said, "TRS and AIMIM trying to win GHMC polls with Rohingyas, Pakistani and Afghanistani voters. GHMC polls should be conducted without voters from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Rohingyas. We will do a surgical strike in Old City once we win the polls."
As some BJP ruled states including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh have been mulling introduction of a law against ‘Love Jihad’, the Allahabad High Court has cancelled a case against a Muslim man Salamat by the parents of his wife, who converted from Hinduism to Islam last year to marry him. ‘We do not see Priyanka Kharwar & Salamat as Hindu and Muslim, rather as two grown-up individuals who out of their own free will and choice are living together peacefully and happily over a year. An individual on attaining majority is statutorily conferred a right to choose a partner, which if denied would not only affect his/her human right but also right to life & personal liberty, guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution,’ The High Court bench said. So how could this verdict be a setback to the BJP ruled states planning a Love Jihad law? Watch this video to find out.
Union minister Giriraj Singh commented on the issue of 'love jihad' and the plans of many states to formulate laws against it. 'Love jihad' is a conspiracy to convert Hindu women, alleged by some Hindutva organisations. Singh said that 'love jihad' is a cancer for communal harmony and the newly formed government in Bihar should make a law to penalise it. Bharatiya Janata Party governments in states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Karnataka have already announced their intention to punish 'love jihad'. Watch the full video for more.
The Shivraj Chouhan-led government in Madhya Pradesh has decided to set up a 'cow cabinet' for the 'protection and promotion' of cattle in the state. Chief Minister Chouhan tweeted about the decision, saying that the first meeting of the cabinet will take place on November 22 in Agar Malwa, which is the location of India's first cow sanctuary set up by the state government in 2017. Representatives of the departments of animal husbandry, forest, panchayat and rural development, revenue, home and farmer welfare will be part of the cabinet. The latest 'Hindutva' move comes close on the heels of a plan to formulate a law against 'love jihad' - the conspiracy to convert Hindu women alleged by some Hindutva groups. Watch the full video for more.
Devotees took holy dip in river Ganga at Varanasi on the auspicious occasion of 'Dev Uthani Ekadashi'. They performed 'puja' along the shore of holy river Ganga on November 25. Devotees in UP's Prayagraj also took holy dip at Triveni Sangam today. Tulsi Vivah is conducted on the occasion of 'Dev Uthani Ekadashi'.
Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan addressed a public rally in Umaria on November 25. He said, "I will not let anyone to exploit tribal community. I will not allow 'Love Jihad' on the soil of Madhya Pradesh at any cost. One needs to stay aware from such people.
Police in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur took out a procession of prized history-sheeter Amjad Lala's aides, after he shot at a cop. Police thrashed the miscreants in front of the people. Amjad Lala, a prized history-sheeter of Rs 15,000 fired on Thana Incharge who came to arrest him and then escaped on November 23. The incident took place in Belari village. After the incident, police are in search of Lala.
Reacting on Love Jihad, Uttar Pradesh Law Commission Chairperson Aditya Nath Mittal on November 24 said that any religious conversion, done through misrepresentation or any temptation, would be termed..