Smriti Irani vs Asaduddin Owaisi on 'love jihad' law, day after UP ordinance

Union minister Smriti Irani took on All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi over the issue of 'love jihad', a conspiracy to convert Hindu women as alleged by some Hindutva groups.

A day earlier, the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh promulgated an ordinance to nullify marriages solemnised with the primary purpose of converting the bride.

It also has provisions to punish 'unlawful' religious conversion.

Other BJP-ruled states like Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka are also mulling similar laws.

Owaisi had called the law violative of the Constitution and a diversionary tactic by BJP.

Irani said all Indians should hail legislation aimed at protecting women and their rights.

