Jallikattu: Malayalam movie is India's official Oscar entry

Malayalam movie Jallikattu has been selected as India’s official entry for the 93rd Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category.

The film is about a group of men coming together to stop a bull that is running wild in their village.

And the name of the movie derives from the annual bull taming sport jallikattu hich is very popular in Southern India.

#Jallikattu #Oscar2021 #MalayalamMovies