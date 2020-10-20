Charlie Morton Signs 1-Year, $15 Million Deal With Braves

Dodgers Advance to World Series After Winning NL Pennant The LA Dodgers beat the Atlanta Braves 4-3 Sunday in Game 7 of the National League Championship Series.

Colorblind Atlanta Braves pitcher Grant Dayton sees color for first time thanks to gift from wife With the help of a special gift from his wife, a Major League Baseball player saw living color for the first time on Tuesday.

Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in Atlanta, Georgia, United States

Charlie Morton is heading back to the Braves, agreeing to a one-year, $15 million deal, sources told...

