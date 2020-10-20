Global  
 

Charlie Morton Signs 1-Year, $15 Million Deal With Braves

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:01s - Published
Charlie Morton Signs 1-Year, $15 Million Deal With Braves
On Tuesday, the Atlanta Braves announced the deal with the right-handed pitcher.

