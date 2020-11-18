Politicos express grief on Ahmed Patel's demise

Global  
 

Politicos expressed condolences over the demise of Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel.

"We are saddened by the demise of Ahmed Patel ji and stand with his family in this hour of grief," Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla expressed condolences.

Congress' Salman Khurshid also remembered Ahmed Patel.

"Ahmed Patel's demise is a big shock for us.

He was a strong pillar of the Congress party.

He was a skilled party in-charge.

In a true sense, he was Congress' crisis manager," said Congress' Anand Sharma.

Ahmed Patel, who was undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, breathed his last after multi-organ failure.


