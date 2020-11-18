Politicos express grief on Ahmed Patel's demise

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge mourned the death of his party leaders and said that it's unfortunate that COVID-19 took the lives of Ahmed Patel and Tarun Gogoi. "We've deeply saddened on the demise of Ahmed Patel. I knew him since 1976. We're feeling that a man, who always stood by the party, has left us today when the party is in crisis. Unfortunately, COVID-19 has taken the lives of Ahmed ji and Tarun Gogoi," said Kharge.
Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad mourned the death of party leader Ahmed Patel and said that he was a strong pillar for the Congress party. "I have lost a brother, friend and colleague. He was a strong pillar for the Congress party. His passing away is an irreparable loss for the party," said Azad.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated multi-storeyed flats for Members of Parliament via video conferencing on November 23. The flats are located at Dr BD Marg in the national capital. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also attended the ceremony.
Trinamool Congress’ Lok Sabha MP Nusrat Jahan has spoken on the ‘Love-Jihad’ law that has been proposed by some BJP ruled states. ‘Love is personal. Love and jihad can't go hand in hand. Who I love is personal and no one can have a say in that,’ The TMC MP said. Jahan, who has faced the ire of hardliners for wearing vermillion on her head, practising customs of a Hindu married woman, said that people need to stop using religion as a political tool. She added that some parties rake up such issues during elections and reminded them that India is a democracy and what you eat, who you marry are personal choices. Jahan also said that in West Bengal under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, there is no discrimination on the basis of caste, creed, gender or religion and such the youth are not interested in such issues. This comes as some BJP ruled states including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Assam & Haryana are mulling an anti ‘Love Jihad’ law. Watch the full video for all the details.
Delhi police has nabbed two accused Shoaib Akhtar and Nasimul Haque who used to blackmail and extort innocent clients by sending obscene morphed pictures. One accused Shoaib Akhtar used to work with an online loan providing company. He was terminated from the company during lockdown and after that he started to misuse the company data which was available to him. On the basis of technical surveillance, a raid was conducted at Gurugram (HR) and dedicated team under the supervision of SHO/PS Jahangirpuri, who successfully nabbed two accused persons namely Shoaib Akhtar and Nasimul. A lady has lodged a complaint stating that a person has sent morphed and obscene pictures of her and threatened to viral those obscene pictures and demanded money in lieu of not sharing her obscene pictures over the internet. Acting on that complaint, on the basis of technical surveillance, a raid was conducted in Gurugram, and team of Jahangirpuri Police Station successfully arrested both the accused. 4 mobiles phones, 2 laptops and various SIM cards were recovered from their possession. During investigation, they disclosed that they used to create obscene pictures of unknown persons or clients and send their obscene morphed pictures through whatsApp to the same person and also threatened them to viral those over social media or to their relatives, unless they meet their demands. They also disclosed that they have extorted more than Rs 12 lakh from around 45 persons with same modus operandi throughout India.
Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, who was undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, breathed his last after multi-organ failure in the wee hours of November 25 (Wednesday), his son Faisal confirmed. Speaking to ANI, working president of Gujarat Congress, Hardik Patel said, "He helped my family when I was in jail for the movement I was leading. For 4 decades he was at helm of major political affairs but was never a minister." "His absence will definitely leave a huge void in the lives of Congress people," he added.
A fire broke out at the Ghazipur landfill site in Delhi on November 24. Delhi Fire Services received a call around 10 pm. Nine fire tenders were deployed to control the blaze. An official said that although the fire wasn't spreading, it wasn't doused completely by November 25 evening. The fire added to Delhi's pollution woes. The capital's air quality index slipped into the severe category on November 25. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that increasing pollution played a role in the capital's recent Covid-19 surge. Watch the full video for more.
