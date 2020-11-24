Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel passes away, tributes pour in

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:05s - Published
Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel passes away, tributes pour in

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel passes away, tributes pour in

Congress leader Ahmed Patel passed away in early hours of Nov 25.

He died due to multiple organ failure after testing Covid positive last month.

In a tweet, his son, Faisal Patel confirmed that the Rajya Sabha MP died at 3.30 AM.

He was admitted to Gurugram’s Medanta Hospital on November 15.

On October 1, Patel announced on Twitter that he had contracted coronavirus.

Patel is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

PM Modi shared his condolences upon hearing the news of Patel’s death.

He tweeted: ‘May Ahmed Bhai’s soul rest in peace’.

Rahul Gandhi also took to Twitter sharing his condolences.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also condoled the demise of Patel.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ahmed Patel Ahmed Patel

Lost an irreplaceable comrade: Sonia Gandhi on Patel's demise

 Congress president Sonia Gandhi condoled senior party leader Ahmed Patel's demise on Wednesday, saying she has lost an "irreplaceable comrade, a faithful..
IndiaTimes

Patel's role in strengthening Congress will always be remembered: PM Modi

 Condoling the death of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said his role in strengthening the opposition party will..
IndiaTimes

One of the staunchest pillars of the Congress: Party mourns for Ahmed Patel

 P Chidambaran, Digvijaya Singh, Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Manish Tiwari among several Congress leaders condoled the death of veteran party leader Ahmed Patel who..
IndiaTimes

Indian National Congress Indian National Congress Political party in India


Sonia Gandhi Sonia Gandhi Indian politician

Sonia Gandhi expresses condolences on 'irreplaceable comrade, faithful collegaue and friend' Ahmed Patel's death

 Ahmed Patel worked for years as the political secretary to Sonia Gandhi and was one of the most influential leaders in the Congress.
DNA

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, other Congress leaders condole Ahmed Patel's death

 Patel, who was Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi's close aide, was a Nehru-Gandhi family loyalist.
DNA

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Congress veteran Ahmed Patel passes away following COVID complications [Video]

Congress veteran Ahmed Patel passes away following COVID complications

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, who was undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, breathed his last after multi-organ failure in the wee hours of November 25, his son Faisal confirmed. He was 71. In a tweet, Faisal said that the Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat died at 3.30 am. "With profound grief and sorrow, I regret to announce the sad and untimely demise of my father, Mr. Ahmed Patel at 25/11/2020, 03:30 AM. After testing positive for COVID-19 around a month back, his health worsened further due to multiple organ failures. May Allah grant him Jannatul firdaus, inshallah," he tweeted, requesting all their well-wishers to adhere to the COVID-19 regulations by avoiding mass gatherings. "...also maintain social distancing norms at all times," Faisal tweeted. Patel, also the Treasurer of the Indian National Congress, had tested positive for the COVID-19 on October 1 and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on November 15. On October 1, Patel, while disclosing that he was tested positive for the COVID-19, had urged all those who came in contact with him in past few days to undergo self-isolation.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:23Published

CEO of major health system to leave after controversial email

 Kelby Krabbenhoft told employees he did not need to wear a mask to the office because he had already contracted COVID-19 and claimed he's immune to it, according..
CBS News

Rahul Gandhi Rahul Gandhi Indian politician

Picking a vax not as easy as picking Cong prez: BJP

 BJP on Monday dismissed Rahul Gandhi’s demand that PM Narendra Modi tell the nation about the Covid-19 vaccine strategy and said the Congress leader should..
IndiaTimes

Just PR won’t help, Rahul says on reports of China build-up

 Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday took a dig at the Modi government over reports about Chinese build-up near the Doklam faceoff site and said..
IndiaTimes

Rajya Sabha Rajya Sabha Upper house of the Parliament of India

Former Delhi minister questions Azad’s ‘five star culture’ remarks, says they could demoralise workers

 Former Delhi minister and senior Congress leader Haroon Yusuf on Monday questioned party veteran and leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad's "five..
IndiaTimes

Medanta Hospital in Haryana, India


Gurgaon Gurgaon City

Congress veteran leader Ahmed Patel dies following COVID complications

 Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, who was undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital after testing positive for the COVID-19, breathed his last after..
DNA