Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel passes away, tributes pour in

Congress leader Ahmed Patel passed away in early hours of Nov 25.

He died due to multiple organ failure after testing Covid positive last month.

In a tweet, his son, Faisal Patel confirmed that the Rajya Sabha MP died at 3.30 AM.

He was admitted to Gurugram’s Medanta Hospital on November 15.

On October 1, Patel announced on Twitter that he had contracted coronavirus.

Patel is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

PM Modi shared his condolences upon hearing the news of Patel’s death.

He tweeted: ‘May Ahmed Bhai’s soul rest in peace’.

Rahul Gandhi also took to Twitter sharing his condolences.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also condoled the demise of Patel.