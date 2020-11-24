Ahmed Patel laid to rest in Gujarat's Bharuch

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel laid to rest in Gujarat's Bharuch on November 26.

Former party present Rahul Gandhi, former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath along with other leaders was present at Burial Ground.

Patel breathed his last after multi-organ failure in the wee hours of Nov 25.

He was undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.

He was 71-year-old.