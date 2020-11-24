Global  
 

Ahmed Patel laid to rest in Gujarat's Bharuch

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:13s - Published
Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel laid to rest in Gujarat's Bharuch on November 26.

Former party present Rahul Gandhi, former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath along with other leaders was present at Burial Ground.

Patel breathed his last after multi-organ failure in the wee hours of Nov 25.

He was undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.

He was 71-year-old.


Rahul Gandhi reaches Gujarat's Bharuch to pay last respects to Ahmed Patel [Video]

Rahul Gandhi reaches Gujarat's Bharuch to pay last respects to Ahmed Patel

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reached Gujarat's Bharuch to pay last respects to senior party leader Ahmed Patel on November 26. Patel breathed his last after multi-organ failure in the wee hours of Nov 25. He was undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. He was 71-year-old.

Ahmed Patel laid to rest; Rahul Gandhi attends funeral

 Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel was laid to rest at his native village Piraman in Gujarat's Bharuch district on Thursday. Patel's mortal remains reached..
Mortal remains of Ahmed Patel brought to hometown Bharuch [Video]

Mortal remains of Ahmed Patel brought to hometown Bharuch

The mortal remains of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel were brought to Sardar Patel Hospital in his hometown of Bharuch in Gujarat on November 25. His last rites will likely be performed on November 26 in his native place. The veteran Congress leader, a confidante of party's interim president Sonia Gandhi, passed away in the wee hours of November 25, his son Faisal Patel confirmed on Twitter. Ahmed Patel had tested positive for coronavirus around a month back, and was undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital. The seasoned leader died due to multi-organ failure. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Sonia Gandhi, almost every political leader condoled Ahmed Patel's death. PM Modi called him a person with "sharp mind" and someone who "strengthened" the Congress party. Whereas Sonia Gandhi said she has lost an "irreplaceable comrade" in Ahmed Patel.

Ahmed Patel laid to rest in native village, Rahul Gandhi attends funeral

Amid thousands of well wishers, the Congress veteran and party's ace troubleshooter Ahmed Patel's...
PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi pay tribute to Ahmed Patel [Video]

PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi pay tribute to Ahmed Patel

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, who was undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, breathed his last after multi-organ failure in the wee hours of November 25..

