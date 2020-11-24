Global  
 

Dave Chappelle Gets Netflix to Pull 'Chappelle's Show'

Chappelle took to Instagram to reveal the news via a video called 'Unforgiven.'.

In the video, the 47-year-old comedian claimed he "never got paid" after leaving the show, which was owned by ViacomCBS.

They (ViacomCBS) didn't have to pay me because I signed the contract, Dave Chappelle, via 'Unforgiven'.

I found out that these people were streaming my work and they never had to ask me or they never have to tell me.

, Dave Chappelle, via 'Unforgiven'.

Perfectly legal 'cause I signed the contract.

But is that right?

I didn't think so either, Dave Chappelle, via 'Unforgiven'.

The popular show hit Netflix about three weeks ago.

I called them and I told them that this makes me feel bad.

And you want to know what they did?

They agreed that they would take it off their platform just so I could feel better, Dave Chappelle, via 'Unforgiven'.

Netflix has yet to comment, but Chappelle considers the streamer to currently be his "comedy home," which likely influenced the company's decision.

'Chappelle's Show' can still be found on other ViacomCBS brands such as Comedy Central, CBS All Access and HBO Max


