Chris Broussard: Trading Lou Williams could be a challenge for the LA Clippers | UNDISPUTED

According to reports, after adding Serge Ibaka and Luke Kennard theL os Angeles Clippers are expected to trade away Lou Williams in order to create a quote, “fresh-start environment”.

Chris Broussard breaks down what this trade could look like, and what the Clippers have to do in order to be competitive this upcoming season.