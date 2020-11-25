Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chris Broussard: Trading Lou Williams could be a challenge for the LA Clippers | UNDISPUTED

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 04:21s - Published
Chris Broussard: Trading Lou Williams could be a challenge for the LA Clippers | UNDISPUTED

Chris Broussard: Trading Lou Williams could be a challenge for the LA Clippers | UNDISPUTED

According to reports, after adding Serge Ibaka and Luke Kennard theL os Angeles Clippers are expected to trade away Lou Williams in order to create a quote, “fresh-start environment”.

Chris Broussard breaks down what this trade could look like, and what the Clippers have to do in order to be competitive this upcoming season.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Chris Broussard: Trading Lou Williams could be a challenge for the LA Clippers | UNDISPUTED

Chris Broussard: Trading Lou Williams could be a challenge for the LA Clippers | UNDISPUTED According to reports, after adding Serge Ibaka and Luke Kennard theL os Angeles Clippers are expected...
FOX Sports - Published

Chris Broussard: Clippers are strong with the addition of Ibaka; talks Lou Williams at PG | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Chris Broussard: Clippers are strong with the addition of Ibaka; talks Lou Williams at PG | FIRST THINGS FIRST Chris Broussard joins the show to discuss the Los Angeles Clippers and the level of their performance...
FOX Sports - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Chris Broussard: Clippers are strong with the addition of Ibaka; talks Lou Williams at PG | FIRST THINGS FIRST [Video]

Chris Broussard: Clippers are strong with the addition of Ibaka; talks Lou Williams at PG | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Chris Broussard joins the show to discuss the Los Angeles Clippers and the level of their performance during the offseason. Broussard feels they stand rather strong with the addition of Serge Ibaka who..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:57Published