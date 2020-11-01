Joe Biden Wants To Make Gig-workers Full-time Employees

Global  
 

CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images Joe Biden's presidency is likely good news for Uber and Lyft.

The companies won big in California with Prop.

22, a law the President-elect was vocally opposed to.

With the new gig-work model in place, companies are likely to try and replicate it in other states.

Federal efforts to classify drivers or couriers as employees are likely to fall flat thanks to a divided congress, experts say.

