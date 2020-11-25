Landfall process of cyclone Nivar commenced: IMD Chennai

A Coast Guard vessel with relief items was deployed off the Chennai coast as India's southeastern states brace for cyclone Nivar. It is expected to make landfall on November 25 night or November 26 morning. The Indian Meteorological Department predicted that Nivar would worsen into a very severe cyclone. It is likely to hit the coast between Karaikal and Mamallapuram. National Disaster Response Force Director General SN Pradhan said that 19 teams have been deployed in Tamil Nadu, 6 in Puducherry, and 7 in Andhra Pradesh. He said that the central agencies and state administrations have agreed to pursue a 'zero casualty approach'. Watch the full video for more.
As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Nivar is likely to cross between Mamallapuram (Mahabalipuram) and Karaikal during midnight on November 25 and early hours of November 26. Speaking to ANI, Director of Area Cyclone Warning Centre in Chennai, Dr N Puviarasan said, "Cyclone Nivar lays 350 km South East of Chennai moving North Westwards and likely to intensify into severe cyclonic storm and cross between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram today late evening or night." "While crossing wind speed is likely to touch 145 kmph," he added.
Updating about the situation of Cyclone Nivar, NDRF Director-General, SN Pradhan informed that over one lakh people have been evacuated across Tamil Nadu. "Cyclone Nivar may make landfall around 2 am- 3 am on November 26. Over one lakh people have been evacuated across Tamil Nadu and more than 1,000 people have been evacuated in Puducherry," said SN Pradhan.
Several fishermen staged a protest at a beach near Nadukuppam village in Puducherry on November 25. They alleged lack of proper management to keep boats safe ahead of Cyclone Nivar's landfall. Cyclone is likely to intensify into 'very severe cyclonic storm' and cross between Karaikal and Mamallapuram, in wee hours of November 26.
Rain lashed parts of Chennai on November 25 as Cyclone Nivar was expected to make landfall between Karaikal and Mamallapuram later in the evening
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Director General SN Pradhan spoke on force's approach to manage effects of severe cyclonic storm 'Nivar' likely to make a landfall in southern states of India