Landfall process of cyclone Nivar commenced: IMD Chennai

The landfall process of severe cyclonic storm Nivar has started, informed S Balachandran, Head of IMD (Indian Meteorological Department) Chennai, on night of November 25.

"Very severe cyclonic storm Nivar now lies about 50 km east-southeast of Cuddalore, about 40 km east southeast of Puducherry.

Landfall process commences.

Centre of Nivar Cyclone to cross coast near Puducherry within next 3 hours," IMD has stated.