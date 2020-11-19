Watch: TN's Mahabalipuram braves strong winds as cyclone Nivar makes landfall

Centre of the very severe cyclonic storm Nivar to cross the coast near Puducherry around 3 AM with wind speed of 120-130 kmph gusting to 145 kmph, as per the IMD.



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Mamallapuram Town in Tamil Nadu, India Cyclone Nivar: Fishermen protest at Puducherry beach demanding safety for boats



Several fishermen staged a protest at a beach near Nadukuppam village in Puducherry on November 25. They alleged lack of proper management to keep boats safe ahead of Cyclone Nivar's landfall. Cyclone is likely to intensify into 'very severe cyclonic storm' and cross between Karaikal and Mamallapuram, in wee hours of November 26. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:14 Published on January 1, 1970 Watch: Coast Guard ship on alert as Cyclone Nivar approaches; NDRF chief briefs



A Coast Guard vessel with relief items was deployed off the Chennai coast as India's southeastern states brace for cyclone Nivar. It is expected to make landfall on November 25 night or November 26 morning. The Indian Meteorological Department predicted that Nivar would worsen into a very severe cyclone. It is likely to hit the coast between Karaikal and Mamallapuram. National Disaster Response Force Director General SN Pradhan said that 19 teams have been deployed in Tamil Nadu, 6 in Puducherry, and 7 in Andhra Pradesh. He said that the central agencies and state administrations have agreed to pursue a 'zero casualty approach'. Watch the full video for more. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:29 Published on January 1, 1970 Watch: Tamil Nadu, Puducherry brace for Cyclone Nivar with Covid protocols



Cyclone Nivar is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm and cross the coast between Tamil Nadu and Puducherry before dawn on Thursday. IMD said Nivar would cross over betwen Karaikal and Mamallapuram during the midnight of November 25 and early hours of 26 November. Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy said that they have taken all precautions and people living in low lying areas have been shifted to relief camps. He further added that all Covid protocols are being followed at the relief camps. Additional Secretary of the Tamil Nadu government said that they have put all precautionary measures in place. The Tamil Nadu government appealed to people living in coastal districts to not venture out of their homes and requested those living in low lying areas to reach the cyclone shelters in their respective regions. Watch the full video for all the details. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:31 Published on January 1, 1970

Pondicherry City in Puducherry, India Chennai witnesses rain, strong winds as cyclone Nivar makes landfall



Cyclone Nivar made landfall in Chennai and Puducherry on late night of November 26 with both the cities witnessing rainfall and strong winds. The Marina beach area in Chennai was almost deserted in view of the cyclone. More than 1 lakh people have been evacuated across Tamil Nadu, whereas Puducherry evacuated over 1000 people. The centre of cyclone will cross coast near Puducherry around 3 AM. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:53 Published on January 1, 1970 Landfall process of cyclone Nivar commenced: IMD Chennai



The landfall process of severe cyclonic storm Nivar has started, informed S Balachandran, Head of IMD (Indian Meteorological Department) Chennai, on night of November 25. "Very severe cyclonic storm Nivar now lies about 50 km east-southeast of Cuddalore, about 40 km east southeast of Puducherry. Landfall process commences. Centre of Nivar Cyclone to cross coast near Puducherry within next 3 hours," IMD has stated. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:01 Published on January 1, 1970