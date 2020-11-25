The Weeknd Says Grammys 'Remain Corrupt' After Receiving No Nominations, Recording Academy Chair Responds
"You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency..." the singer tweeted
Recording Academy Chief Harvey Mason Jr. Speaks Out on The Weeknd’s ‘The Grammys Remain Corrupt’ Tweet | Billboard NewsThe controversy over The Weeknd’s failure to receive a single nomination in the 63rd annual Grammy Awards has threatened to overshadow the nominations themselves.
The Weeknd attacks 'corrupt' Recording Academy after Grammys snubThe Weeknd has broken his silence about his shock Grammys snub, calling the members of the Recording Academy "corrupt".