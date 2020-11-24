Hooked On Science - Turkey Baster Ping Pong Blaster Launcher

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 4 minutes ago

Our “Science Guy,” Jason Lindsey, shows us how to turn a turkey baster into a ping pong ball launcher.

You are not going to believe what you can do with a turkey baster.

Hey friends, how are you?

Quick question for you, how do I turn this, a turkey baster, into a ping pong ball launcher that will launch my ping pong ball at least six feet.

Think about it, that’s a good hypothesis, I like what you’re thinking.

How about I take it apart, I grab my ping pong ball, dip it into some water to reduce the friction, push it into the rubber part of the turkey baster and squeeze.

For Hooked on Science, I’m Jason Lindsey.