UHC Opioids

C1 3 divya cantor with united health care, and we're talking about opioid abuse and some of the treatment options.

And there are a lot out there and we're going to dive into that.

Dr. divya cantor: thanks for hosting me today,cody.

Addiction and opioid use disorder continue to be concerning problems in kentucky and the nation.

Especially during this pandemic, it's important to address these disorders and provide support and resources to vulnerable people in the commonwealth.

Our mission is to help people live healthier lives and to help make the health system work better for everyone.

And we're tailoring our efforts to support whole person care, including mental and physical wellbeing.

Cody: how has opioid abuse impacted kentucky, as far as these, just these disorders?

Dr. divya cantor: opioid misuse is considered a national health care crisis.

An estimated 2.1 million americans have an opioid use disorder and more than 115 people in the us die each day from an opioid related overdose, making this the leading cause of accidental death in the us.covid-19 has added challenges to the impact of addiction.

Individuals, families and communities in kentucky have been particularly devastated by the epidemic.since 2007, drug deaths in kentucky have doubled from 14 per 100,000 residents to 28 per 100,000 people, according to the united health foundation, america's health rankings.

Dr. divya cantor: though a national epidemic,requiring multifaceted solutions, the nature of epidemic varies by state and even within states.

Understanding the contributing factors specific to kentucky and how it's playing out in the major cities like lexington and louisville and the northern kentucky region, and even more rural parts of eastern kentucky, is critical in prioritizing resources to most effectively address the epidemic.

Dr. divya cantor: united health care is committed to tackling these disorders.

We understand that complex societal challenges, such as the opioid and meth epidemics, cannot be easily solved or done in isolation.

We're working with community-based organizations in kentucky to address addiction and these disorders, including and along with the kentucky regional extension center for increased access and quality of evidence-based treatment.

Dr. divya cantor: united health care has also forged partnerships with other kentucky based organizations, including volunteers of america, achieving recovery together and more.

Cody: if people want more information, where can they go to get that information?

Dr. divya cantor: we encourage people to visit findhelpnowky.org to find help.

You can also visit the volunteers of america website for resources in