Trudeau Blames Conservatives For Canada's Vaccine Manufacturing Decline Video Credit: HuffPost Canada - Duration: 03:30s - Published 5 minutes ago Trudeau Blames Conservatives For Canada's Vaccine Manufacturing Decline Canada doesn’t have the manufacturing capacity to quickly mass produce a COVID-19 vaccine and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says previous Conservatives governments are partly to blame. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like