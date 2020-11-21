Global  
 

7,000 Meals Donated to Families in Need

After a successful food giveaway last week -- rain and holiday traffic made distributing meals at newman park a struggle wednesday but the volunteers and community organizers pulled through to get families fed 44news reporter marisa patwa in henderson with that story of the rain "unfortunately -- when you put these things together -- you run into kind of a snag."

While the rain did not stop over thirteen hundred families from getting fed in henderson wednesday -- it did delay it after the usda truck coming from florida got held up on the road -- forcing hundreds of drivers to turn around at newman park in the morning -- only to come back around lunch time but some stuck it out in and waited the whole six hours -- with this being their only chance at a true thanksgiving meal "i got laid off back in march and i am currently, finally getting a check from the local government but to feed a large family -- it means a lot to a whole lot of people here in henderson."

But not everyone has an an accessible way to get to the giveaway way for people who are not food insecure to come and help pick it up for others in need..

"we've had people who own the daycares to come and get boxes for their employees that can't get out and get here.

We've had other churches that come and get it for their congregation that they're in need of."

One woman who drove over one hour from greenville, kentucky ended up staying just to volunteer "it's great to give back to the community.

And there's people who need the food right now.

It's hard time rights now.

I am taking back to some elderly people that's shut in and can't get out and i know they need this stuff and some of them won't ask for help so i'm just a neighborhood friend that's going to take back food for the people who need it.

Anyone needing food assistance can contact the warehouse of worship.

