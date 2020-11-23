Global  
 

Jurgen Klopp on Maradona: He was one of the greatest ever

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:55s - Published
Jurgen Klopp on Maradona: He was one of the greatest ever

Jurgen Klopp on Maradona: He was one of the greatest ever

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reacts to the death of world-class player DiegoMaradona, saying he will miss both Diego and Maradona.


