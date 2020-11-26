Feel The Burn? Site Will Livestream Burning Your Feelings About 2020 In A Dumpster

Fire can destroy, but it can also be part of a deeply cathartic emotional cleanse.

As the dumpster fire known as 2020 staggers to an ignoble end, Hey.Science is offering the chance to see one's grief and rage go up in flames.

Literally.

According to Gizmodo, just email [email protected] with a PG-13 rated rant about you want to see in life burnt to cinders.

Your email will be printed out, placed on a conveyor belt, fed into a burning dumpster, and live-streamed on the internet.

Feel the burn!