Ilhan Omar

Rep.

Ilhan Omar is a Minnesota Democratic congresswoman.

She barely won a second term in the 2020 election.

More than any other Democrat in the country Omar underperformed President-elect Joe Biden.

Business Insider reports there were several reasons Omar floundered.

First, Omar is one of the most divisive politicians in the country.

There was also a popular third party candidate on the ticket.

A supremely well-funded Republican opponent also siphoned votes from Omar.