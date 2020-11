Two dogs found shot, wrapped in Christmas lights in Cheatham County Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 01:57s - Published 8 minutes ago Two dogs found shot, wrapped in Christmas lights in Cheatham County Animal control says the two dogs had been shot, placed back-to-back and wrapped in Christmas lights and holly branches. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Advertisement

Advertisement pawsr: The social network just for pets



Learn more



You Might Like