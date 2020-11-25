Global  
 

Ole Miss WR Elijah Moore reflects on last year’s Egg Bowl mishap

Exciting week in progress as we get ready for the 93rd rendition of the battle for the Golden Egg.

- exciting week already in- progress... as we get ready for- the 93rd rendition... of the- battle for the golden egg.- lets start with the home team..- ole miss... eight-and-a-half- point - favorites.- good luck stopping elijah - moore... he might be the best - receiver, in the country.

- but you can't talk about this - game... without mentioning what- happened, last year... when he- got the 15-yard penalty... you- know what happened after that.- talk about redeeming yourself..- all he's done since...- is put together one of the best- seasons... in all of college- football.

- - "i feel like i learned a lot.

- i'm human i make- mistakes.

You've just got to- learn from them and don't let - them happen again.

I let my - team down.

I just know it won't- happen again."- "kickers get a lot of heat if - they miss the - game-winning kick one game, and- then the next game they make th- game- - winning kick and they are - everybody's best friend.

It's a- learned lesson from him, and- - - - it doesn't have any effect on - him."

-




ESPN - Published


Credit: WCBIPublished
