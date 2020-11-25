Ole Miss WR Elijah Moore reflects on last year’s Egg Bowl mishap

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published 4 minutes ago

Exciting week in progress as we get ready for the 93rd rendition of the battle for the Golden Egg.

- exciting week already in- progress... as we get ready for- the 93rd rendition... of the- battle for the golden egg.- lets start with the home team..- ole miss... eight-and-a-half- point - favorites.- good luck stopping elijah - moore... he might be the best - receiver, in the country.

- but you can't talk about this - game... without mentioning what- happened, last year... when he- got the 15-yard penalty... you- know what happened after that.- talk about redeeming yourself..- all he's done since...- is put together one of the best- seasons... in all of college- football.

- - "i feel like i learned a lot.

- i'm human i make- mistakes.

You've just got to- learn from them and don't let - them happen again.

I let my - team down.

I just know it won't- happen again."- "kickers get a lot of heat if - they miss the - game-winning kick one game, and- then the next game they make th- game- - winning kick and they are - everybody's best friend.

It's a- learned lesson from him, and- - - - it doesn't have any effect on - him."

-