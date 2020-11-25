Chicago Weather: A Mild Thanksgiving Holiday Weekend
CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist has your 10 p.m.
RealTime Weather forecast for Wednesday, Nov.
25, 2020.
Evening Forecast - 11/25/20Dave Bender talks about what's in store for the Thanksgiving weekend.
NBC 26 weather forecastThanksgiving will be dry and relatively mild with highs in the mid-40s. Sunshine will return in the afternoon. It looks dry right through most of the weekend with highs each day around 40 with some..
Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecastA few stray showers or drizzle is possible on today along with cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low-40s. Any stray raindrops will end tonight with lows around freezing. Thanksgiving will be dry and..