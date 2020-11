Hancock travels to Mississippi for Thanksgiving after pleading with Denverites to stay home if possible Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 01:14s - Published 2 minutes ago Hancock travels to Mississippi for Thanksgiving after pleading with Denverites to stay home if possible Denver Mayor Michael Hancock flew to Mississippi Wednesday to have Thanksgiving with his wife and daughter at his daughter’s home after pleading with Denverites not to travel for the holiday if possible. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend