Cyclone Nivar: Water-logging at Puducherry Railway Station due to continuous rainfall

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:59s - Published
As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Nivar to move northwestwards and weaken further into a cyclonic storm during the next 3 hours.

Puducherry continues to receive rainfall amid weather change.

Water-logging was witnessed at Puducherry Railway Station due to continuous rainfall.

On the other side, Tamil Nadu's Marakkanam town is also receiving light showers due to effect of Cyclone Nivar.


Cyclone Nivar makes landfall, impact likely till afternoon in TN

 Cyclonic storm Nivar commenced landfall 30km north of Puducherry and 115km south of Chennai around 11.15pm on Wednesday. The core of the storm which hit close to..
IndiaTimes

