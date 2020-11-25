Cyclone Nivar: Water-logging at Puducherry Railway Station due to continuous rainfall

India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced that the Cyclone Nivar would decrease further in strength and turn into a cyclonic storm. The cyclone made landfall near Puducherry in the early hours of Thursday. Following landfall, both Puducherry and Tamil Nadu received heavy rainfall. Puducherry received 237 mm of rainfall until 2:30 am on Thursday night. Over 1 lakh people were evacuated across the state of Tamil Nadu. Transport services remain affected in Tamil Nadu’s Chennai. IMD said that even though the cyclone will weaken into a cyclonic storm, wind speeds could go upto 85-95 kmph, as cyclone moves northwestwards. Watch the full video for more.
The landfall process of severe cyclonic storm Nivar has started, informed S Balachandran, Head of IMD (Indian Meteorological Department) Chennai, on night of November 25. "Very severe cyclonic storm Nivar now lies about 50 km east-southeast of Cuddalore, about 40 km east southeast of Puducherry. Landfall process commences. Centre of Nivar Cyclone to cross coast near Puducherry within next 3 hours," IMD has stated.