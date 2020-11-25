Cyclone Nivar: Water-logging at Puducherry Railway Station due to continuous rainfall

As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Nivar to move northwestwards and weaken further into a cyclonic storm during the next 3 hours.

Puducherry continues to receive rainfall amid weather change.

Water-logging was witnessed at Puducherry Railway Station due to continuous rainfall.

On the other side, Tamil Nadu's Marakkanam town is also receiving light showers due to effect of Cyclone Nivar.