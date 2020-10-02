'We want justice': Indian-Americans protest against Pakistan on 26/11 anniversary

A group of Indian-Americans and other community organisations held a memorial gathering outside the Capitol Hill for the victims of the deadly 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai.

A truck with a billboard, reading "We Demand Justice" was seen outside Pakistan and Turkish embassies in Washington, DC on the eve of Mumbai terror attack anniversary.

Displaying anti-Pakistan banners and shouting slogans like "We want justice", the protesters on November 25 evening (Wednesday) said that twelve years have passed and Pakistan is yet to take any action on those who orchestrated the attack.

Instead the prime accused live freely in Pakistan.

Community activist Krishna Reddy said, "We are here on the anniversary of 26/11, when terrorists from Pakistan came to Mumbai and killed many innocent people, including six Americans as well, they just looked at the passport of the Americans and killed them.

So the US intelligence knows that this has been done and controlled by Pakistani intelligence directly." "I urge the incoming administration not to give any kind of financial aid to Pakistan, nor in Afghanistan, until Pakistan takes action against the perpetrators of this crime and gives justice to those who lost lives," Krishna added.

"We have gathered here today to remind the US government that it's been 12 years since the heinous act of terror was committed, I hope that the new administration takes every step possible to bring the perpetrators to justice", said another activist Mahindra Sapa.

Earlier today, the Indian American group also sponsored a digital mobile billboard truck carrying "we demand justice" that was seen outside the Pakistan and Turkish embassies in DC.