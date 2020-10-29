Global  
 

26/11 terror attack: Indian-Americans protest outside Pakistan Consulate in NY

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:08s - Published
26/11 terror attack: Indian-Americans protest outside Pakistan Consulate in NY

A group of Indian-Americans protested outside Pakistan Consulate in New York on 26th Nov, calling for an end to state-sponsored terrorism by Pakistan.

A mobile banner was also rolled out outside the Consulate and Times Square, demanding justice for victims of Mumbai Terror Attack.


'We demand justice': Indian-Americans protest against Pak on 26/11 anniversary [Video]

'We demand justice': Indian-Americans protest against Pak on 26/11 anniversary

A group of Indian-Americans protested against Pakistan on 26/11 anniversary. Indian-Americans held a memorial gathering outside Capitol Hill for victims of the attack. Protesters sponsored a digital mobile billboard truck displaying 'we demand justice'. The billboard truck was seen outside Pakistan and Turkish embassies. Protesters also put up anti-Pakistan banners and raised slogans in Washington. 10 terrorists carried out 12 coordinated shooting, bombing attacks lasting four days in Mumbai. The terrorists belonged to Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). At least 166 people, including six Americans and nine terrorists, were killed. Over 300 others were injured in the attacks which began on November 26, 2008.

'We want justice': Indian-Americans protest against Pakistan on 26/11 anniversary [Video]

'We want justice': Indian-Americans protest against Pakistan on 26/11 anniversary

A group of Indian-Americans and other community organisations held a memorial gathering outside the Capitol Hill for the victims of the deadly 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai. A truck with a billboard, reading "We Demand Justice" was seen outside Pakistan and Turkish embassies in Washington, DC on the eve of Mumbai terror attack anniversary. Displaying anti-Pakistan banners and shouting slogans like "We want justice", the protesters on November 25 evening (Wednesday) said that twelve years have passed and Pakistan is yet to take any action on those who orchestrated the attack. Instead the prime accused live freely in Pakistan. Community activist Krishna Reddy said, "We are here on the anniversary of 26/11, when terrorists from Pakistan came to Mumbai and killed many innocent people, including six Americans as well, they just looked at the passport of the Americans and killed them. So the US intelligence knows that this has been done and controlled by Pakistani intelligence directly." "I urge the incoming administration not to give any kind of financial aid to Pakistan, nor in Afghanistan, until Pakistan takes action against the perpetrators of this crime and gives justice to those who lost lives," Krishna added. "We have gathered here today to remind the US government that it's been 12 years since the heinous act of terror was committed, I hope that the new administration takes every step possible to bring the perpetrators to justice", said another activist Mahindra Sapa. Earlier today, the Indian American group also sponsored a digital mobile billboard truck carrying "we demand justice" that was seen outside the Pakistan and Turkish embassies in DC.

26/11 Mumbai attack anniversary: rallies held in Bangladesh, Nepal against terrorism [Video]

26/11 Mumbai attack anniversary: rallies held in Bangladesh, Nepal against terrorism

Rallies were held in different parts of the world to mark the anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. In Sylhet city of Bangladesh anti-terrorism rally was held where activists condemn terrorism in all its forms. They demanded peace and tranquility in Bangladesh and the rest of the world. In Nepal's Birgunj town, a motorcycle rally was held on the occasion. The protesters condemned Pakistan for sponsoring terrorism. More than 160 people killed in a 2008 Islamist militant attack in Mumbai. India blamed militants links to the Pakistan based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) group for the attacks. India and the United States accused Hafiz Saeed, who founded the LeT, of being the attack mastermind.

Celebrations pour at New York's Times Square as Biden clinches presidency [Video]

Celebrations pour at New York's Times Square as Biden clinches presidency

Supporters pour across United States to celebrate the big win of US President-elect Joe Biden. People gathered at Times Square in New York to celebrate the victory of Biden. Democrats rejoiced and were seen dancing. The Democratic presidential candidate defeated President Donald Trump in a closely contested election and is set to be the 46th president of the US. Kamala Harris, his running mate, becomes the first female, and the Asian-American Vice President.

Crowds party in New York's Times Square as Biden secures presidency [Video]

Crowds party in New York's Times Square as Biden secures presidency

Enthusiastic crowds have taken to the streets of New York to celebrate JoeBiden winning the 2020 presidential election to become the 46th president ofthe United States.

