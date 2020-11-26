Maserati Trofeo collection

Ghibli and Quattroporte will be available in the Trofeo version, the top of the Maserati range.

The brand’s trident – performance, style and flawless handling – honed to perfection.

They will boast the same distinguishing features, remaining true to their original identities – sedans according to Maserati – but in a superlative new expression.

They are to the previous versions what Flash is to Barry Allen, what Batman is to Bruce Wayne or Superman to Clark Kent.

No capes or lasers beaming from the headlights, however, they have the power to hit 326 kilometres an hour: the fastest factory-issued Maserati sedans ever.

They represent the ultra-modern fulfilment of the brand’s racing promise, which in the 1960’s came up with the concept of a sporty luxury sedan model.

Ghibli and Quattroporte Trofeo represent a further evolution of the sedan, destiny’s children sporting carbon-fibre inserts.

And they are also immune to kryptonite.