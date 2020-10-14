Panico's Grill & Sports Tavern In Lansdale Stayed Open Despite Pennsylvania Restrictions
Owner Robert Panico says Panico's will be open every day with normal business hours, noon until 2 a.m.
Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Votes To Cancel Winter SportsThe conference still plans to play a full season of spring sports in 2021.
COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Cancels Winter SportsThe Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Board of Directors voted to cancel regular season and championships for winter sports due to the coronavirus pandemic. Katie Johnston reports.
Stolen smoker returned to downtown sports grillThe smoker at Kitty's Sports Grill was stolen early Tuesday morning, but thanks to some clear surveillance video, Cincinnati police were able to track down a suspect and return the grill to its..