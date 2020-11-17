Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PS5 to Be Restocked by Some Retailers Before Black Friday

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:11s - Published
PS5 to Be Restocked by Some Retailers Before Black Friday

PS5 to Be Restocked by Some Retailers Before Black Friday

PlayStation took to Twitter to reveal that more consoles will be available before the end of the year.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

PlayStation 5 2020 Sony video game console

The best Black Friday tech deals happening at Walmart

 Like some of its competitors, Walmart has started offering a ton of discounts on tech products in the weeks leading up to Black Friday. Fortunately, Walmart has..
The Verge

More PS5 and Xbox Series X game consoles coming to retailers

 Two of the holiday season's most-wanted gifts sold out fast, but more devices may be available for Black Friday.
CBS News

These are the best Black Friday TV deals

 With a pair of next-gen video game consoles now on the market, it’s a very good time to be shopping for a new 4K TV that can best showcase their capabilities...
The Verge

Related news from verified sources

What stores are closed on Thanksgiving Day? A list of confirmed retailers…

Black Friday 2020 is shaping up to be quite different from past years, with the ongoing pandemic...
9to5Toys - Published

Best of Black Friday 2020 – Gaming: PS5 and Xbox Series X, game deals, more

It’s now time to dive into this year’s best Black Friday game deals. Now that just about all of...
9to5Toys - Published Also reported by •9to5Google


Black Friday game deals: Pokemon Let’s Go, Genesis Classics, Mega Man 11, more

As part of today’s Black Friday game deals, GameStop is now offering Pokemon: Let’s Go Pikachu...
9to5Toys - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Black Friday throwback shows Tesco shoppers losing control in carnage-like scene in London [Video]

Black Friday throwback shows Tesco shoppers losing control in carnage-like scene in London

Black Friday sometimes brings out the worst in shoppers, as evidenced in this clip from November 28, 2014 at a Tesco in London.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:39Published
Shopping tips for Black Friday shopping [Video]

Shopping tips for Black Friday shopping

The Better Business Bureau says if you plan on shopping, there are a few tips to keep in mind.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 01:28Published
Local small businesses adapting to online Black Friday push [Video]

Local small businesses adapting to online Black Friday push

With the majority of Black Friday and holiday shopping taking place online this year, some Greater Cincinnati small businesses are having to adapt.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:16Published