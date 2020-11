Massive bull elephant effortlessly gets onto his feet after tranquillising operation Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:17s - Published 5 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:17s - Published Massive bull elephant effortlessly gets onto his feet after tranquillising operation A bull elephant was tranquillised in Kruger National Park, South Africa, so it could be collared for conservation purposes on November 25. 0

