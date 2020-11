Miley Cyrus Talks Inspiration Behind 'Golden G String' | Billboard News



Miley Cyrus is just days away from unveiling her highly-anticipated 'Plastic Hearts' album, and while chatting with Apple Music's Zane Lowe on Monday (Nov. 23), the singer opened up about the variety.. Credit: Billboard Duration: 01:18 Published 2 days ago

Miley Cyrus Reveals She 'Fell Off' Sobriety During Pandemic



During a candid interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, Miley Cyrus reveals she's two weeks sober after admitting she "fell off" her sobriety during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Plus, the singer.. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 05:10 Published 2 days ago