Miley Cyrus is two weeks sober after she "fell off" the rails amid the coronavirus pandemic. The...



Related videos from verified sources Miley Cyrus Reveals She 'Fell Off' Sobriety During Pandemic



During a candid interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, Miley Cyrus reveals she's two weeks sober after admitting she "fell off" her sobriety during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Plus, the singer.. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 05:10 Published 2 weeks ago Miley Cyrus Fell Off The Wagon



Miley Cyrus has battled sobriety for years. During a recent appearance on Apple's "New Music Daily with Zane Lowe" Cyrus said she "fell off" the wagon during the pandemic. The singer and actress says.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:36 Published 2 weeks ago Miley Cyrus is two weeks sober after relapse



Miley Cyrus is now “two weeks sober” after she “fell off” during quarantine, as she revealed she picked herself back up by exploring the reasons why she "fell off". Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 00:40 Published 2 weeks ago