Ind vs Aus: 'Rohit Sharma will be further assessed on December 11,' says Kohli

On opening batsman Rohit Sharma's current status regarding his injury, Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli on November 26 said that his status will be further assessed on December 11.
"Well, before we had the selection meeting in Dubai, we got a mail two days before which said that Rohit is unavailable for selection because of the injury he picked up during the IPL.
It mentioned a two-week rest and rehab period, and it said that the pros and cons of the injury were explained to Rohit and he understood that.
It was the information we got by mail but after that, he played in the IPL.
We all thought that he would be on the flight to Australia which he wasn't and we had no information whatsoever on the reason behind him not flying to Australia," said Kohli during the virtual press conference.
"After that, the only information we have received on mail is that he is at NCA and he will be further assessed on December 11.
So from the time the selection meeting happened and the IPL ended and now when this mail came about his assessment, there has been lack of clarity, we have been playing the waiting game on this issue and this is not ideal at all," he added.
Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli on November 26 said that there is uncertainty about whether Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma would be able to make it to Australia series owing to their injuries. Virat said, "If Rohit and Ishant had travelled to Australia, it would have increased their chances of playing the Test matches. Someone like Saha who also got injured during IPL is here with us and he is doing rehab here. He is on the right path to be fit in time to play the first Test. The same is the case with Rohit and Ishant as well, it would have given them a chance to get themselves fit and be available for the Test series." "Right now, there is so much uncertainty about whether they would be able to make it at all or not. It definitely would have been very helpful if they were here and doing the rehab here just like Saha is," said Kohli during the virtual press conference.
Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals by five wickets and lifted the IPL trophy for the fifth time. In the summit clash, Mumbai Indians successfully chased down a decent target of 157 runs, set by Delhi Capitals. Rohit played an impressive knock of 68 runs to guide his side to a win.
