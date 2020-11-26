Rohit, Ishant's comeback in Australia series uncertain: Virat Kohli

Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli on November 26 said that there is uncertainty about whether Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma would be able to make it to Australia series owing to their injuries.
Virat said, "If Rohit and Ishant had travelled to Australia, it would have increased their chances of playing the Test matches.
Someone like Saha who also got injured during IPL is here with us and he is doing rehab here.
He is on the right path to be fit in time to play the first Test.
The same is the case with Rohit and Ishant as well, it would have given them a chance to get themselves fit and be available for the Test series." "Right now, there is so much uncertainty about whether they would be able to make it at all or not.
It definitely would have been very helpful if they were here and doing the rehab here just like Saha is," said Kohli during the virtual press conference.
On opening batsman Rohit Sharma's current status regarding his injury, Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli on November 26 said that his status will be further assessed on December 11. "Well, before we had the selection meeting in Dubai, we got a mail two days before which said that Rohit is unavailable for selection because of the injury he picked up during the IPL. It mentioned a two-week rest and rehab period, and it said that the pros and cons of the injury were explained to Rohit and he understood that. It was the information we got by mail but after that, he played in the IPL. We all thought that he would be on the flight to Australia which he wasn't and we had no information whatsoever on the reason behind him not flying to Australia," said Kohli during the virtual press conference. "After that, the only information we have received on mail is that he is at NCA and he will be further assessed on December 11. So from the time the selection meeting happened and the IPL ended and now when this mail came about his assessment, there has been lack of clarity, we have been playing the waiting game on this issue and this is not ideal at all," he added.
Former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev spoke on how players can now afford paternity leave. Speaking at the 18th Edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020, Dev said he is happy that things have changed in cricket now. Taking current Indian captain Virat Kohli’s example, Dev said he is happy that Virat can miss 2-3 days to visit family. Dev recalled how former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar was unable to see his son back when they were playing for India. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:20Published
Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals by five wickets and lifted the IPL trophy for the fifth time. In the summit clash, Mumbai Indians successfully chased down a decent target of 157 runs, set by Delhi Capitals. Rohit played an impressive knock of 68 runs to guide his side to a win.
India won by 11 runs in the first T20 match against Australia on December 04 in Canberra; India is now leading the three-match series by 1-0. Batsman Sanju Samson reacted pressure on him over using most of the chances thrown at him by the team. He said, "I have played lot more matches, International matches and I have been with good amount of good players so I know that it's very important to keep your mindset as simple as possible. My main focus is about winning matches and contributing as much as possible at every chance I get,"
India won by 11 runs in the first T20 match against Australia on December 04 in Canberra; India is leading the three-match series by 1-0. Indian batsman Sanju Samson talked about the mindset of star of the match, Yuzvendra Chahal. He said, "The standard we set here in the Indian Cricket Team that people have played for so many years and the quality that I saw that any time you call them and asked them to play they are always ready. Chahal was ready and he grabs that boat, he was the man of the match. It's a great lesson for everyone to be ready even if they are not playing actually."
Former player of the Indian cricket team, Suresh Raina conducted trials for players in Jammu. Suresh Raina Cricket Academy held trials for players of senior age group on December 07. Speaking to ANI in Jammu on December 07, Raina spoke on performance of JandK's all-round player Abdul Samad and his debut in 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He said, "Abdul Samad has performed really very well in IPL-13. He showed his encouragement and self-motivation even in lack of facilities and still he has done so much and did wonders in IPL." "I have faith in Samad and have also spoken to him. Many players will come forward after watching him play. If they will get proper facilities then they will really play well in future," Raina added.
Cricketer S Sreesanth is back in the game after seven years of long-ban. He was banned from cricket for alleged spot-fixing during the 2013 Indian Premier League (IPL). The Indian pacer will take part in the Kerala Cricket Association's (KCA) President's Cup T20 tournament, which will be held at the SD College Cricket ground in Alappuzha from December 17, 2020 to January 03, 2021. Sreesanth's 7-year ban for alleged spot-fixing ended in August 2020.Speaking to ANI, S Sreesanth said, "Thanks to BCCI as it's been 7-long years and I have been training really hard. I will keep giving my best because this is something for which I have waited for 7 long years. I am grateful to the selectors for giving me this opportunity." "Every bowl and every moment is important for me and it was never like that before," he added. In August 2013, Sreesanth and two other teammates of Rajasthan Royals (RR) were banned from playing for a lifetime by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for alleged spot-fixing in IPL. On March 2020, the Supreme Court dismissed the BCCI ban and allowed him to play this year. KCA has sought permission from Kerala government to conduct the tournament. Sreesanth last played for India in 2011 Cricket World Cup.
Australia beat India by 51 runs and sealed the series by 2-0. Indian cricketer KL Rahul said that sometimes as a team they have to accept that the opposition played better cricket. "Its home condition..