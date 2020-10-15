Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Emilia Clarke improvised epic Game of Thrones speech

Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 00:39s - Published
Emilia Clarke improvised epic Game of Thrones speech

Emilia Clarke improvised epic Game of Thrones speech

'Game of Thrones' star Emilia Clarke spent just 10 minutes translating an epic speech into the fictional language of Valyrian.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Emilia Clarke Came Up With a 'Game of Thrones' Speech In Valyrian In Just 10 Minutes

Despite Game of Thrones having been over for a year, there are still factoids coming out about the...
Just Jared - Published

Emilia Clarke Enjoys a Stroll With Her Dog With a Friend in London

Emilia Clarke is getting some fresh air. The 34-year-old Game of Thrones actress was spotted taking...
Just Jared - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Emilia Clarke jumps out of plane to blast 34th birthday blues [Video]

Emilia Clarke jumps out of plane to blast 34th birthday blues

Emilia Clarke jumped out of a plane to rid herself of the birthday blues.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published
What daredevil activity did Emilia Clarke complete to celebrate her birthday? [Video]

What daredevil activity did Emilia Clarke complete to celebrate her birthday?

'Game of Thrones' star Emilia Clarke went skydiving to mark her 34th birthday.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:54Published
ABOVE SUSPICION Movie - Emilia Clarke, Jack Huston [Video]

ABOVE SUSPICION Movie - Emilia Clarke, Jack Huston

ABOVE SUSPICION Movie trailer HD - starring Emilia Clarke - Plot synopsis: A newly married FBI agent is assigned to an Appalachian mountain town. He is drawn into an illicit affair with an impoverished..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:11Published