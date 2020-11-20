PM challenged on Christmas travel plans

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has apologised for the introduction of England’s stricter tier system, but has reassured the public that “every area has a means of escape". Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the new tiered coronavirus restrictions for England are essential to keep the disease under control. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a press conference at Downing Street, afterthe new tier system was announced. Mr Johnson said: "If we ease off now werisking losing control of this virus all over again."
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:57Published
The Queen's royal Christmas will be a very different affair this year.Traditionally, the royal family descend en masse to the Sandringham estate fora festive stay with the monarch. But, like the rest of the nation, the Queenand her relatives will have to carefully chose who to have in their Christmasbubble, and where to stay.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:02Published