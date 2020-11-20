PM challenged on Christmas travel plans

Which royals will be in the Queen's Christmas bubble?



The Queen's royal Christmas will be a very different affair this year.Traditionally, the royal family descend en masse to the Sandringham estate fora festive stay with the monarch. But, like the rest of the nation, the Queenand her relatives will have to carefully chose who to have in their Christmasbubble, and where to stay.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:02 Published now