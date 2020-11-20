Global  
 

PM challenged on Christmas travel plans

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:37s - Published
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is asked whether it is sensible move to allowfamilies to see each other over Christmas, with most of the country understringent coronavirus restrictions.


Republic considers plans to ease restrictions on household visits and travel in time for Christmas festivities

Republic considers plans to ease restrictions on household visits and travel in time for Christmas festivities Limits on household visits in the Republic would be lifted for Christmas week under plans being...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Covid-19: Travel quarantine, Christmas plans and festive TV

Five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday morning.
BBC News - Published


New restrictions in Scotland will 'lower' Covid-19 risk at Christmas [Video]

New restrictions in Scotland will 'lower' Covid-19 risk at Christmas

The risks of any relaxation of coronavirus restrictions “will not be zero”,Scotland’s First Minister has said. Speaking at the coronavirus briefing inEdinburgh, Nicola Sturgeon said that any..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:45Published