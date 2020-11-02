'Saved By The Bell''s Elizabeth Berkley Lauren Says Fans Will 'Fall In Love' With New Cast

Ahead of the highly anticipated premiere of the "Saved By The Bell" reboot on W Network Thursday, Nov.

26 at 8 p.m.

ET, returning star Elizabeth Berkley Lauren says fans will "fall in love" with the new generation of Bayside students.

Plus, new cast members including Belmont Cameli and Dexter Darden, admit it was "surreal" to work with the original stars.