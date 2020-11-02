Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Saved By The Bell''s Elizabeth Berkley Lauren Says Fans Will 'Fall In Love' With New Cast

Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 02:03s - Published
'Saved By The Bell''s Elizabeth Berkley Lauren Says Fans Will 'Fall In Love' With New Cast

'Saved By The Bell''s Elizabeth Berkley Lauren Says Fans Will 'Fall In Love' With New Cast

Ahead of the highly anticipated premiere of the "Saved By The Bell" reboot on W Network Thursday, Nov.

26 at 8 p.m.

ET, returning star Elizabeth Berkley Lauren says fans will "fall in love" with the new generation of Bayside students.

Plus, new cast members including Belmont Cameli and Dexter Darden, admit it was "surreal" to work with the original stars.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

‘Saved By The Bell’ Season 1 Behind-The-Scenes [Video]

‘Saved By The Bell’ Season 1 Behind-The-Scenes

Before “Saved By The Bell” returns with a new generation, we’re throwing it back to the first season of the original series, sitting down with the cast including: Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Mario..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:27Published
Saved by the Bell (Classic Series) - Clip - Jessie's Caffeine Pill Addiction [Video]

Saved by the Bell (Classic Series) - Clip - Jessie's Caffeine Pill Addiction

The new Peacock original series Saved by the Bell arrives November 25. Until then, go back to Bayside with the complete classic series, streaming now. Jessie (Elizabeth Berkley) becomes addicted to..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 04:59Published
Elyse Movie - Anthony Hopkins, Lisa Pepper [Video]

Elyse Movie - Anthony Hopkins, Lisa Pepper

Elyse Movie Official Trailer - Plot synopsis: Elyse languidly meanders out of a cold, concrete, designer house mirroring a mausoleum, externalizing the spirit of her dead son, Cody. She returns home..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:03Published