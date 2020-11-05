Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lennon: I can turn Celtic form around

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:17s - Published
Lennon: I can turn Celtic form around

Lennon: I can turn Celtic form around

Celtic manager Neil Lennon insists he can pull Celtic out of their poor run of form after they lost 4-1 to Sparta Prague in the Europa League.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

'No reason' Celtic won't improve, says manager Neil Lennon

Neil Lennon has "no reason" to believe Celtic cannot turn around their form, despite a second 4-1...
BBC News - Published

Neil Lennon: Celtic manager will not panic - ex-Hearts boss Craig Levein

Celtic manager Neil Lennon will not "panic" about the champions' recent form, says his former...
BBC Sport - Published

Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Lennon, Rangers, Gerrard, Inverness, Aberdeen

The Celtic board back Neil Lennon to continue as manager despite a poor recent run of form.
BBC News - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Rodgers: Celtic will come back [Video]

Rodgers: Celtic will come back

Former Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers believes his old club can overcome their poor form and respond positively under his replacement Neil Lennon.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:57Published
Brown: Celtic form down to the players [Video]

Brown: Celtic form down to the players

Celtic captain Scott Brown says their dip in form has nothing to do with manager Neil Lennon and the players must turn it round.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:31Published
Lennon: Celtic need culture change [Video]

Lennon: Celtic need culture change

Celtic manager Neil Lennon says the defeat to Sparta Prague was 'unacceptable' and he and his players must find a way to change the club's poor Europa League form.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:10Published