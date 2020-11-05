|
Lennon: I can turn Celtic form around
Lennon: I can turn Celtic form around
Celtic manager Neil Lennon insists he can pull Celtic out of their poor run of form after they lost 4-1 to Sparta Prague in the Europa League.
