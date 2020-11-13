South State championship games just one day away

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published 2 minutes ago

Football on Thanksgiving is a tradition for many Americans, whether it’s watching the NFL matchups on TV or playing a pick-up game in the yard.

- this thanksgiving, two coast- football teams- are trading their couches and - front yard games for- practice and the chance at a- south state championship.

- poplarville will be making its- fifth straight 4-a south state- finals appearance tomorrow- night, while- pascagoula will be playing in - it's first playoff game past th- second round since falling shor- of the state- championship in 2012.

- before the two teams hit the- gridiron though, they have to - fuel- up with some of their favorite- thanksgiving dishes.- - seth ladner, poplarville- offensive - tackle sr.: "macaroni and - cheese."- keilon parnell, pascagoula- quarterback so.: "you know, the- usual.

Mac and cheese.

Dressing- ham.

You know.

Don't- forget the pineapples on the- ham."

- tyler knight, poplarville - offensive - - - guard sr.: "my personal - favorite?

Mm it would have to b- just ham.

Yes, sir.

- ham and potatoes for sure."

- <0:16 - 0:22> - - - - kristopher elly, pascagoula - middle linebacker sr.: we're- cooking the usual - thanksgiving dinner.

Turkey,- ham, dressing.

We're going to - have some sweets, - some dressings and all that.

I- told my ma she's going to have- - - - to put my plate aside until - saturday."- seth ladner, poplarville- offensive - tackle sr.: "my mama puts it in- a pan and she does all her stuf- and puts it in the oven - and it comes out and tastes - good."- tyler knight, poplarville - offensive - guard sr.: "i have a really big- family and there will be a lot- of food.

I gaurantee it."

- tomorrow night at 7 p-m,- pascagoula kicks off at home- against west jones and- poplarville plays host to - mendenhall.

