South State championship games just one day away
Football on Thanksgiving is a tradition for many Americans, whether it’s watching the NFL matchups on TV or playing a pick-up game in the yard.
- this thanksgiving, two coast- football teams- are trading their couches and - front yard games for- practice and the chance at a- south state championship.
- poplarville will be making its- fifth straight 4-a south state- finals appearance tomorrow- night, while- pascagoula will be playing in - it's first playoff game past th- second round since falling shor- of the state- championship in 2012.
- before the two teams hit the- gridiron though, they have to - fuel- up with some of their favorite- thanksgiving dishes.- - seth ladner, poplarville- offensive - tackle sr.: "macaroni and - cheese."- keilon parnell, pascagoula- quarterback so.: "you know, the- usual.
Mac and cheese.
Dressing- ham.
You know.
Don't- forget the pineapples on the- ham."
- tyler knight, poplarville - offensive - - - guard sr.: "my personal - favorite?
Mm it would have to b- just ham.
Yes, sir.
- ham and potatoes for sure."
- <0:16 - 0:22> - - - - kristopher elly, pascagoula - middle linebacker sr.: we're- cooking the usual - thanksgiving dinner.
Turkey,- ham, dressing.
We're going to - have some sweets, - some dressings and all that.
I- told my ma she's going to have- - - - to put my plate aside until - saturday."- seth ladner, poplarville- offensive - tackle sr.: "my mama puts it in- a pan and she does all her stuf- and puts it in the oven - and it comes out and tastes - good."- tyler knight, poplarville - offensive - guard sr.: "i have a really big- family and there will be a lot- of food.
I gaurantee it."
- tomorrow night at 7 p-m,- pascagoula kicks off at home- against west jones and- poplarville plays host to - mendenhall.
