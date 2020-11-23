5pm Local Black Friday 11262020

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 2 minutes ago

ABC 36's Alex King checked-in with businesses preparing for the unknown.

We'll get our first glimpse into what it may be like tomorrow with Black Friday.

We are headed into an uncertain holiday shopping season because of the pandemic.

Whit: "this year we're doing things a little bit different."

'kentucky for kentucky' has only been selling online since the pandemic hit in march.

Whit: "it's a lot better experience than the in- store black friday because there's no lines, you can shop from you pj's at home."

The c-d-c recommends shopping online black friday and beyond and using contactless services like curbside pick-up.

And shopping in open-air markets...staying six-feet away from others and wearing a mask.

'peggy's gifts and accessories' is selling online and in-person.

C1 3 peggy queen says even with the pandemic.

She's getting community support and expects a smooth black friday.

Peggy: "we've been blessed."

Peggy say the shoppers who have come into the store during the pandemic.

Have been respectful of the mask requirements and social distancing guidelines.

Peggy: "i really don't know what to expect.

I never think anybody is coming on black friday or small business saturday which is always a joke, they come.

I don't think it's going to be as crazy this year at all."

Fayette mall in lexington is scheduled to be open seven a-m to nine p-m.

Walmart is set to open at 5 a.m.

And close at 11 p.m.

And target from seven- to-eleven.

Alex king, abc 36 news.