Utica Rescue Mission hands out over 1,000 meals

Video Credit: WKTV - Published
Volunteers at the Utica Rescue Mission were very busy on Thursday preparing around 1,000 Thanksgiving meals for those in need.

Inside of the utica rescue mission.

Volunteers worked around the clock cooking over one thousand meals for those in need.

There were a few changes to this year's celebration, normally the mission would hold a worship service and then a dinner but this year everything was takeout only.

Volunteers packed to-go boxes full of turkey, stuffing and mashed potatoes.

Meals were either picked up or delivered to the community.

"the most important thing is that we meet the needs of community and we're doing that.

We're doing it a different way this year, but we're able to do it and we're grateful for that.

We'rgratefuls that havshowed , we're greful for everody making this possible.

We have such a great community; we see that on days like this."

The utica rescue mission served over a thousand meals today.

