Utica Rescue Mission hands out over 1,000 meals

Volunteers at the Utica Rescue Mission were very busy on Thursday preparing around 1,000 Thanksgiving meals for those in need.

There were a few changes to this year's celebration, normally the mission would hold a worship service and then a dinner but this year everything was takeout only.

Volunteers packed to-go boxes full of turkey, stuffing and mashed potatoes.

Meals were either picked up or delivered to the community.

"the most important thing is that we meet the needs of community and we're doing that.

We're doing it a different way this year, but we're able to do it and we're grateful for that.

We have such a great community; we see that on days like this."

