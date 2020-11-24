Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Police: 2 People Shot After Argument At Community Football Game In Severn Thanksgiving Day

Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:44s - Published
Police: 2 People Shot After Argument At Community Football Game In Severn Thanksgiving Day

Police: 2 People Shot After Argument At Community Football Game In Severn Thanksgiving Day

Police: 2 People Shot After Argument At Community Football Game In Severn Thanksgiving Day


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

South State championship games just one day away [Video]

South State championship games just one day away

Football on Thanksgiving is a tradition for many Americans, whether it’s watching the NFL matchups on TV or playing a pick-up game in the yard.

Credit: WXXVDT2Published
Chez Bojji Gives Back On Thanksgiving [Video]

Chez Bojji Gives Back On Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving isn't just about football, turkey and a day off of work - for some people, it's about much more... it's a day of giving.

Credit: KIMTPublished
Evan Washburn Previews Texans & Lions Thanksgiving Day Game On CBS [Video]

Evan Washburn Previews Texans & Lions Thanksgiving Day Game On CBS

The CBS Sports NFL sideline reporter talks with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about this year's Thanksgiving Day game on CBS between the Houston Texans and the Detroit Lions.

Credit: CBS Local     Duration: 02:29Published